KeySmart Max key organizer multi-tool with Tile item tracking now $60 (40% off), more from $9.50

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its KeySmart Max Trackable Key Organizer for $59.99 shipped after you clip the 20% on-page coupon. Regularly $120 and currently marked down to $100 directly from KeySmart, this is up to 50% off the going rate. Although it does more typically sell for $100 at Amazon, leaving you with $40 or at least 40% in savings here. This interesting high-tech multi-tool houses your keys (up to 14 of them) in a neat fold-out mechanism. It also includes an integrated flashlight as well as multi-tool action (bottle-opener and flathead screwdriver) and is compatible with a wide range of KeySmart tools you can purchase after the fact. All of that is joined by built-in Tile item tracking so you can locate your keys if they go missing, or vice-versa with an onboard button to locate your phone. More deals and details below.

If the KeySmart Max is bit overkill for your needs, take a look at the KeySmart Mini. Regularly $15, it is now available at $9.52 Prime shipped via an on-page coupon on Amazon. There’s no multi-tool action or item tracking here, but this is a nice way to organize your keys or car FOB on a nice thermoplastic polyurethane band with matte stainless steel hardware.

While we are talking interesting hand tools and the like, you might want to check out this ongoing offer on Amazon’s 3-pack of Folding Hex Key sets. Now down at $9.50 Prime shipped or nearly 40% off the going rate, these are great for having around the house when it comes to putting furniture together alongside a multitude of other tasks. Get a closer look and more details in our coverage here.

More on the KeySmart Max:

Never lose your keys again with the world’s most powerful smart key organizer. Make your keys compact, organized and never lost!

Includes Tile Smart Technology so you can track your missing keys on a map in the free Tile app.

Make your keys play a tune so you can find them faster.

Find your missing phone: if you lose your phone, you can press a button on your KeySmart Max to make your missing phone ring, even on silent.

Add the Perfect KeySmart Accessories: Create a reliable utility organizer/keyholder with a wide range of our KeySmart mini tools



