KeySmart Max key organizer multi-tool with Tile item tracking now $60 (40% off), more from $9.50

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its KeySmart Max Trackable Key Organizer for $59.99 shipped after you clip the 20% on-page coupon. Regularly $120 and currently marked down to $100 directly from KeySmart, this is up to 50% off the going rate. Although it does more typically sell for $100 at Amazon, leaving you with $40 or at least 40% in savings here. This interesting high-tech multi-tool houses your keys (up to 14 of them) in a neat fold-out mechanism. It also includes an integrated flashlight as well as multi-tool action (bottle-opener and flathead screwdriver) and is compatible with a wide range of KeySmart tools you can purchase after the fact. All of that is joined by built-in Tile item tracking so you can locate your keys if they go missing, or vice-versa with an onboard button to locate your phone. More deals and details below.
If the KeySmart Max is bit overkill for your needs, take a look at the KeySmart Mini. Regularly $15, it is now available at $9.52 Prime shipped via an on-page coupon on Amazon. There’s no multi-tool action or item tracking here, but this is a nice way to organize your keys or car FOB on a nice thermoplastic polyurethane band with matte stainless steel hardware.
While we are talking interesting hand tools and the like, you might want to check out this ongoing offer on Amazon’s 3-pack of Folding Hex Key sets. Now down at $9.50 Prime shipped or nearly 40% off the going rate, these are great for having around the house when it comes to putting furniture together alongside a multitude of other tasks. Get a closer look and more details in our coverage here.
More on the KeySmart Max:
- Never lose your keys again with the world’s most powerful smart key organizer. Make your keys compact, organized and never lost!
- Includes Tile Smart Technology so you can track your missing keys on a map in the free Tile app.
- Make your keys play a tune so you can find them faster.
- Find your missing phone: if you lose your phone, you can press a button on your KeySmart Max to make your missing phone ring, even on silent.
- Add the Perfect KeySmart Accessories: Create a reliable utility organizer/keyholder with a wide range of our KeySmart mini tools
