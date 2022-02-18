LG’s 65-inch C1 120Hz OLED 4K Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 drops down to $1,650 (At least $250 off)

Woot is now offering the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,649.99 shipped. This one was closer to $2,100 or more for most of last year before hit dropped to around $1,900 at Best Buy where it sits right now. Today’s deal is $247 below the current Amazon listing, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a 3840 x 2160p 4K TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dedicated gaming mode, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync premium compatible for fast action content, it also sports three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more in the I/O department. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

Drop down to the 55-incher for additional savings. This variant comes in at $1,297 shipped on Amazon and sports much fo the same feature set, just in a smaller capacity display. Ideal for tighter game rooms still looking to bring home that LG OLED experience, this one comes in at $353 below today’s lead deal.

A great addition to a new home theater display is Anker’s Nebula Fire TV Soundbar. It is now marked down at $130 from the regular $180 it fetches these days, but it did go for more like $230 for most of last year and is now at one the best prices we have tracked. You can get all of the details on this offer in our previous coverage. Hit up our home theater hub for additional add-ons to score with your new entertainment center big screen display.

More on the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other. Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with our best processor. The a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make your content look its best no matter what or when you’re watching. There’s no need for an extra device – just ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list, and more. Plus, conveniently control your connected home and smart devices.

