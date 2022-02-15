Anker’s now $130 Fire TV Soundbar upgrades home audio at one of its best prices (Reg. $180+)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $129.99 shipped. Originally $230, it typically sells in the $160 to $180 or more range most recently and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the recent and limited-time Lightning deals we tracked. This is a 2.1-channel audio upgrade for your home entertainment center with a voice remote for barking Alexa commands at your new soundbar. Alongside the up to 100-watts of output power, it also provides a sort of 4K streaming media player setup via Fire TV with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and direct access to your favorite on-demand services. The included HDMI cable and optional wall mounting brackets alongside the RCA to 3.5mm cord are a nice touch as well. You can learn more in our launch coverage and down below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Polk Audio Signa Solo Soundbar. This one currently goes for $99 shipped at Amazon with 2.5-inch “full-range” drivers and bass ports as well as as support for Polk’s patented voice adjust tech that “lets you customize the voice levels to reproduce clear, crisp dialogues.” There’s no Fire TV action here, but it will save you another $31 as well.

And while we are talking about the home entertainment center, be sure to dive into this morning’s price drops on the Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs. There are several models on tap today with pricing starting at $270 and up to $250 in savings to be had across several different models. You’ll find all of it neatly organized for you right here.

More on the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

