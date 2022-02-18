Pick up two prev-gen. Google Chromecast streaming media players for $15 each (50% off)

Staples is currently offering two of Google’s Chromecast 3rd Generation for $29.99 with free in-store pickup when you add both to cart and use the code 79287 at checkout. If you want to have free shipping, just add this $0.45 pack of pencils to your cart to push over the minimum order threshold of $30 and receive no-cost delivery. Normally $30 per Chromecast, today’s deal makes them just $15 each, which is $5 under our last mention from November and among the best value that we’ve seen all-time. Google’s previous-generation Chromecast might not offer Google TV as the operating system, but you’ll find that it’s still a solid upgrade for non-smart TVs to add Netflix, YouTube, and more to them. Wondering which version of the Chromecast is right for you? Our comparison post breaks it all down for you, and then you can head below for additional details.

While not quite as good of a deal when you consider the individual price of each Chromecast above, opting for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite at $20 will save you $10 overall. The Fire TV Stick Lite features a full operating system unlike the Chromecast and includes a dedicated remote as well, making it a bit more versatile than Google’s offering above, so do keep that in mind.

Prefer an all-in-one experience? Right now you can pick up LG’s 65-inch C1 120Hz OLED 4K Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 while it’s on sale for $1,650 at Woot. This saves at least $250 from its normal going rate and provides a premium experience all around. With 120Hz VRR support and an OLED panel, this TV is a solid choice for high-end home theaters and gaming setups alike.

More on the Google Chromecast:

Stream content from your device to the largest screen in the room with Google Chromecast. It plugs into any television with an HDMI port, making it easy to cast images and audio to a format everyone can enjoy. Google Chromecast works with a variety of laptops as well as Apple and Android devices.

