Brim’s 6-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker with permanent filter now just $13 (Reg. $40), more

Woot is offering the Brim 6-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model is regularly up to $40 and is now seeing close to 70% in savings. It is currently going for just under $38 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $18. This setup comes with the glass pour-over coffee brewer itself alongside a measuring scoop, sustainable laser-etched permanent filter, a silicone cool-touch treatment on the decanter, and 20 paper filters. This is essentially a solid pour-over brewer from a reputable brand for not much more than the price of a few lattes. It carries a 4+ star rating at Target where it is currently listed at the full $40 price tag. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Woot Brim coffee sale for additional brewing solutions and some gooseneck kettle options. You’ll even find a French press maker starting from just $12 Prime shipped and at the lowest price we can find. This is a great chance to update your coffee or tea setup with some solid price drops from a trusted brand in the space. Everything is right here.

If you’re looking for something in the K-Cup single-serve ecosystem, Amazon is still offering a notable deal on Instant’s Solo machine. This one can handle both coffee pods and ground beans and is now matching the Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped. All of the details you need on this deal are right here and be sure to swing by our home goods guide for more.

More on Brim 6 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: This kit contains everything you need for artisanal coffee. Featuring a cleanly designed transparent glass carafe, measuring scoop, & sustainable laser etched permanent filter.

OPTIMAL COFFEE EXPERIENCE: Our reusable filter is designed to create the optimal water-to-coffee ratio while allowing essential coffee oils to pass through for a rich, smooth, full-bodied coffee every time. Includes 20 paper filters.

EASY TO BREW: This pour over kit includes a silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve for easy handling & a laser-etched permanent filter that allows essential coffee oils to pass through the filter, creating a more rich and full bodied cup of coffee

