Instant’s Solo K-Cup and ground coffee brewer now matching Amazon low at $80 + more

Alongside our ongoing multi-cooker and air fryer deals, Amazon is now offering the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker is now available for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this new single-serve machine released at the tail end of last year and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is still listed at $100 directly from Instant and today’s offer is only the third price drop we have tracked. The higher-end Instant Dual 3-in-1 model than can also handle Nespresso pods is now marked down to $179.99 shipped from the regular $200 as well. Alongside Instant’s pre-infusion cycle designed for enhanced flavor extraction, this model is compatible with all K-Cups as well as your favorite ground beans right out of the box via a “specially designed reusable pod” at no extra cost. Instant’s Solo brewer supports three cup sizes complimented by the 40-ounce removable water reservoir and the ability to accomodate up to 7-inch travel mugs so you can brew directly into your on-the-go cup. More details below. 

The Chefman InstaCoffee Max makes for a great alternative at $50 shipped on Amazon. Coming in at $30 below the model above, it provides a similar K-Cup system with the ability to handle any fresh ground beans out of the box as well. It might not have the fancy pre-infusion cycle, but it is much of the same in a more compact package otherwise. 

If you’re looking for an affordable way to grind up some fresh beans, we are still tracking a solid price drop on the KRUPS Fast Touch Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder. This one is now marked down to under $14 from the regular $24 to $28 price tag, and makes for a simple way to get some fresh beans prepared for your new brewer. Browse through our home goods deal hub for more. 

  • 2-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Compatible with K-Cup pods and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod
  • DESIGNED FOR GROUND COFFEE: When placed into the Instant Solo, our specially designed reusable pod activates a unique brewing process which extracts more flavor, aroma and body from your favorite ground coffee
  • PRE-INFUSE CYCLE: Gently soaks grounds in a K-Cup or the reusable pod before brewing to produce a more flavorful cup of coffee
  • TAILOR EVERY POUR: Adjustable brew strength so you can make a bolder cup of coffee

