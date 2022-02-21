Cole Haan’s Long Weekend Sale takes extra 20% off boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more

The Cole Haan Long Weekend Sale offers extra 20% off when you apply promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your shoes for a new season with the 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $128 and originally sold for $320. These boots are a phenomenal option for everyday wear and you can choose from three color options. The insole features a cushioned liner that helps to promote all-day comfort and they’re waterproof, which is great for spring showers. With nearly 400 positive reviews, these boots are rated 4.7/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Nike Presidents’ Day Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxfords $152 (Orig. $200)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots $128 (Orig. $320)
- Grand Crosscourt Modern Sneakers $88 (Orig. $170)
- 4.ZERØGRAND Explore Boots $120 (Orig. $250)
- Grand Ambition Chelsea Boots $90 (Orig. $220)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Grand Crosscourt Sneakers $80 (Orig. $160)
- Winona Slide Sandals $35 (Orig. $140)
- Grand Ambition Huntington Boot $140 (Orig. $240)
- Amalie Booties $100 (Orig. $250)
- Laina Booties $90 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
