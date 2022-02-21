Govee’s Wi-Fi RGB LED light bulb requires no hub for voice control at just $8.50 (37% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Wi-Fi RGB LED Smart Light Bulb for $8.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $14 at Amazon, it just fell to $11 there and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This LED bulb features compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant, offering voice commands alongside app control. It’s also dimmable so you can set the mood, and offers a tunable white color temperature ranging from 2700K to 6500K. Plus, with Wi-Fi built-in, no hub is required in order for it to function. Keep reading for additional information.

All things considered, today’s deal is about as good as it gets for RGB smart bulbs. In fact, TP-Link’s Kasa model is the next-best deal that we can find at $10. However, if it’s just converting to LED lighting that you’re concerned with, then we recommend this 100W equivalent with a total of 1,500-lumens of output for only $5. Just know there’s no smarts or coloring available here.

Speaking of Alexa, did you see that the new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is currently on sale for $50? That’s a $10 discount from its normal going rate and is the first deal that we’ve seen on the recently-released model.

More on the Govee Smart RGB LED Light Bulb:

Voice & App Control : Govee smart light bulbs work well with Alexa, Google Assistant. Feel free to power Govee smart multicolor LED bulb with your voice. Just one-touch of Govee Home App, you can control smart LED bulb wherever you are.(Remote not included)

DIY Mode & Multiple scenarios : 8 preset scene modes are free for you to choose. Not enough? With Govee Home App, you can DIY your own scene mode by adjusting brightness, changing light effect and choosing colors.

Millions of Colors : With over 16 million vivid color options available on the Govee Home app, your indoor scenery will transform before your eyes. Have a favorite photo? Upload it, and the app will recognize the colors and apply them to Govee smart light bulbs.

