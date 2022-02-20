Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential with Alexa sees first discount to $50 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa for $49.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer marks the very first discount at $20 off. Having just launched at the beginning of the year at CES, the newly-refreshed Lenovo Smart Clock Essential now comes with Alexa at the center of the smart experience. Allowing you to summon Amazon’s voice assistant for smart home control and more, this nightstand upgrade also doubles as an alarm clock thanks to a built-in screen. Not to mention the extra flare of newfound animations that give Alexa more personality. Our launch coverage details everything else you need to know, as well.

While the lead deal is about as good of a value as you’ll find for a screen-based Alexa experience, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot will let you make out for less. Sure, it might not be a notable of a nightstand companion as the lead deal, but will let you summon Alexa much the same with a more affordable $40 price tag attached.

For smart home price drops, be sure to check out the Google Nest Hub displaysthat are now starting from $65 in the latest Presidents’ Day sale. There are a couple different models on tap right now at the lowest prices we can find and you can get all of the details on these offers right here.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

Start your morning off right with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. This smart alarm clock offers a simple, clean design that fits into any room and the bright, clear LED display is visible from any angle. Designed to wake you up and keep you going, you can set up timers, alarms, and reminders with Alexa built in! You can even use the clock to add items to your Amazon shopping list just by saying what you need out loud. Plus, the bold display shows you the time, temperature, weather, and more, all at a glance.

