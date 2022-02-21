HP’s Chromebook x360 14c packs an i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD at $499

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the HP Chromebook x360 14c with i3/8GB/128GB for $499 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. This is a savings of $150 from its $649 launch price and you’ll find that the same model is on sale for $530 direct from HP. For comparison, we did see this model fall to $449 over the Black Friday shopping holiday last year. Today’s discount marks the best price that we’ve seen since. Offering a premium build with an i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook is ready to handle anything you need when it comes to word processing, document editing, online browsing, media consumption, and more. The 1080p display offers a Gorilla Glass 5 micro-edge display with a 360-degree hinge to transform from a traditional laptop to tablet and back again. Plus, with Bang & Olufsen audio and a webcam privacy switch, you’ll find that this Chromebook is great for both work and play. It also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support for ultra-fast wireless networking and quality audio streaming. Check out our announcement coverage for additional details then head below for more.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is available with a similar design and build at a lower cost. Coming in at $349, it’s a full $150 below today’s lead deal, making it a compelling option. It ditches the i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD for a Pentium Silver, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. What does this mean? Well, it’s not quite as powerful and can’t handle nearly as much as today’s lead deal when it comes to processing.

If you already own an iPad Pro, picking up Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ keyboard is a great way to transform Apple’s tablet into a pseudo-laptop. Down $50 from its normal going rate, you’ll pay $200 for this premium keyboard that has backlit keys and a built-in trackpad.

More on the HP Chromebook x360 14c:

Workload meet beast mode: Work and play all day with the power and performance of an Intel Core processor, long battery life and ample storage. All the extras never looked this good: Thin and light, FHD Corning Gorilla Glass 5 micro-edge display and 360° hinge that adapts to you. Show off with standout features like a seamless metal cover and keyboard deck and Audio by Bang & Olufsen. Privacy for your peace of mind: Keep it private with a webcam privacy switch that cuts off your video feed. Securely and easily log into your PC with an integrated fingerprint reader.

