Brydge’s 12.9 MAX+ aluminum iPad Pro Keyboard Case hits $200 (Save $50), more

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is now offering its new 12.9 MAX+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboard for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking only the third notable discount to date. This also delivers a return to the all-time low for the first time in over 2 months. Arriving with an aluminum design that turns your iPad Pro into a MacBook, Brydge MAX+ packs a full backlit keyboard on top of a large trackpad. Pairing over Bluetooth, you’ll find support for multi-touch gestures alongside the folio design that closes up when not in use. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea how it compares to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but then head below for more.

Those rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads can also get in on the savings today. Right now, the 10.2-inch version of Brydge MAX+ iPad Keyboard Case is down to $99.99. Typically fetching $130, this match of the all-time low saves you $30 and marks the first discount in months. Other than the fact that this is designed for a smaller iPad, you’re looking at much of the same features including a full keyboard as well as a companion trackpad with the same multi-touch support.

Speaking of iPad companion discounts, we’re also still tracking a rare markdown on the made for iPad Logitech Crayon. Working with any of Apple’s most recent devices, this continues the Brydge trend of providing more affordable alternatives to in-house offerings from Apple thanks to a $58.50 sale price tag.

Brydge 12.9 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

Featuring the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard, the new Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro blurs the lines line between tablet and laptop like never before. The Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro gives you the wireless freedom you need to control your day. The protective case and portable design allow you to grab and go when you need to, without worrying about scratches or dents.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

