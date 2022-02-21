Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard falls to low of $120, other gear from $35

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini for $119.99 shipped. With a list price of $180, this 33% in saving matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon. Featuring Razer’s Yellow or Green Switches, this wireless keyboard can work over Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-C. The Yellow Switches are designed to have a smooth feel with nearly silent operation while the Green Switches give a clicky, tactile feel. Boasting 200 hours of battery life, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini is sure to please. Check out our review of the BlackWidow V3 Mini, and other deals on Razer keyboards and mice below!

Razer Gaming Keyboard Deals:

Razer Gaming Mice Deals:

If you’re looking for a Logitech experience instead, save on the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse for $120. Sporting a Logitech HERO 25,600 DPI optical sensor, the G PRO X boasts a battery life of 70 hours. You can also grab the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Controller for $42 which features both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity for PC and mobile gaming alike.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini features:

Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use.

Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

