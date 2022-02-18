The SteelSeries Stratus Duo wireless gaming controller is down to $42 at Amazon (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller for $41.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $55, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Designed to connect to your PC over 2.4GHz or smartphones and other on-the-go devices with Bluetooth, this wireless controller is quite versatile. The built-in rechargeable battery can last for up to 20 hours of “non-stop use” according to SteelSeries as well. Plus, it’s tested =to work with Chromebooks, Fortnite on Android, and more. Check out our announcement coverage to find additional information then head below for further details.

PC gamers will want to consider picking up the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox instead. I know that Xbox is in the name, but it work with Windows just the same. It’s wired, so you’ll have to stay tethered to your desk in order to use it. However, at $30, it’s another $12 below today’s deal, making it a solid choice for those on tighter budgets.

Don’t forget that Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is currently on sale for $140 at Walmart. This $40 discount offers a rare discount on this premium controller designed to work with your PC, Xbox, or even smartphone and tablet.

More on the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller:

Fortnite Ready on Android – A true console experience on Android mobile with software free setup. Just pair and play

2.4 GHz Wireless – Lag free gaming on Windows and over 5,000 controller enabled titles on steam

Bluetooth Wireless: Easily pair with Oculus Go, Gear VR, Android mobile devices, and more

Rechargeable battery: 20-plus hours of nonstop use, as well as the ability to play while charging

