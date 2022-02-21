REI Presidents’ Day Event takes up to 40% off: North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more

REI offers a rare up to 40% off top brand gear for its Presidents’ Day Event. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s North Face Wander Quarter-Zip Shirt that’s marked down to $40, which is $15 off the original rate. This top is perfect for layering during cold weather and the sweat-wicking fabric is also nice to help keep you comfortable. The material is infused with stretch, which is nice for activities and it even has UPF 50 sun protection. Score additional deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.

