Make your own sparkling water with a SodaStream Jet from $64 (Reg. $80) + more

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 20% off the typical price tag it has been fetching over the last year and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief holiday offer at the end of last year. This is also about $16 under the next best price we can find on any SodaStream machine right now, including the now marked down $79 Terra variant. It includes a 60L Co2 cylinder and and 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle, but you can also score a larger SodaStream Jet bundle on sale for $111.99 shipped. This one comes with double the Co2 cartridges, three carbonating bottles, and a set of bubbly flavor drops with a regular price closer to $140 shipped. Head below for more details.

The SodaStream Jet Maker allows you to make your own sparkling water “at the push of a button” with the included Co2 cartridges. It might be a better option to score the larger bundle above so you don’t have to refresh your stock as quickly, but either way these are the lowest prices we can find for a SodaStream maker like this. For comparison, all of the options on Walmart start at $75 right now and go well up from there for the bundles.

As far as at-home beverage-making goes, we also have great deal live on Brim’s 6-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker. This one ships with a permanent filter and is now marked down to just $13 Prime shipped. You’ll also find some other notable Brim price drops ready and waiting in this morning’s coverage starting from $12 right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: Jet sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter carbonating bottles, and (2) bubly drops 40ml flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

