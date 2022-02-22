Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale has recent releases, classic flicks, more from $1

As it does nearly every Tuesday, Apple today is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll find a collection of Travel movies marked down to $8 each. That’s alongside a series of just-released flicks and some $5 titles, too. Not to mention the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $10 or less movie sale

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

$5 classic movies

$8 travel movies

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Old Henry. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released western starring Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff, and Trace Adkins.

