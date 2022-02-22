Bella’s Pro Electric Kettle also steeps loose leaf tea with precision temp settings at $30 (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker and Kettle for $29.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 and currently starting at a bloated $65 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and is the lowest price we can find. This model works double duty as a typical electric kettle to boil water alongside the ability to brew loose leaf teas with a built-in steeping mechanics. It features four preset temperature settings for “ideal” flavor extraction as well as a 30-minute keep warm function, 1500-watts of total power, a 1.7-liter capacity, and a 360-degree base with cordless pouring action. Rated 4+ stars from over 680 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the fancy temperature options and built-in tea infuser aren’t of interest here, take a look at the more affordable Elite Gourmet Electric Glass Kettle. This one has one of those stylish interior blue LED setups when it’s boiling and comes in at $19 Prime shipped. It is clearly a more basic solution, but it’ll get the water boiled just the same otherwise.

Speaking of home drink creation, we are also still tracking some solid offers on the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker from $64. Regularly $80, with larger bundles on sale as well, this is a perfect chance to get into the at-home soda game with a solid discount attached. Hit up our home goods hub for more kitchen and cooking arsenal upgrade deals.

More on the Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker and Kettle:

Prepare a variety of teas with this Bella Pro steeping tea kettle. Four preset temperature settings help develop the perfect flavor for different varieties, and the 1500W system boils up to seven cups in minutes. Maintain the selected water temperature for up to 30 minutes thanks to the adjustable keep warm function of this Bella Pro steeping tea kettle.

