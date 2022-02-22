Daft Punk’s ‘Homework’ and ‘April 1997’ album vinyls are now up for pre-order at Amazon

After retiring back in 2021 following nearly 30 years of laying down iconic dance beats, it seems that there may be more Daft Punk to go around. Today, the popular group is making waves with a cryptic announcement and now Amazon is putting up two of the duo’s debut album vinyls for pre-order. Head below for all of the details to lock-in a Daft Punk Homework vinyl.

Pre-order Daft Punk’s first albums on vinyl

Debuting as the French electronic music duo’s first studio album, Homework is now celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Pairing with the group’s announcement, the 16-track record includes some of the most iconic dance titles.

That was followed up by Alive 1997, the duo’s first live albums with another fresh list of tracks. Both albums have become staples in the house music scene, making today’s vinyl pre-orders even more exciting for those who have been waiting to add them to their collections. This is also the first reissue for either vinyls in quite some time, too.

Both of the Daft Punk Vinyl pre-orders are now live at Amazon. Pricing enters at $30 or less for either one of the records, with shipping slated for April 15, 2022. Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee. That ensures you’ll get the lowest price between now and the ship date, so if there does happen to be a price cut ahead of time you’ll automatically benefit from the savings.

More on Homework:

Homework In January 1997, Daft Punk released their critically acclaimed debut album multi -platinum Homework, featuring the hit singles Around the World, Burning and Revolution 909 plus Da Funk Album of 1997 by many in the music press

