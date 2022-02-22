Score a 4-pack of die-cast Mario Kart replica vehicles for your collection at $16 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack Hot Wheels Mario Kart Vehicle Set for $15.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Similar sets go for $24 at Target and this one carries a regular $20 price tag at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Whether you’re into Hot Wheels or not, these die-cast Mario Karts make for a great collector’s item on the shelf in the game room as they do with your Mattel race track on the floor. Mario and Luigi are joined by Dry Bones and Donkey Kong in 1:64 scale die-cast vehicles inspired by rides from the hit Nintendo kart racer. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below.

You’ll also find some one off Hot Wheels Mario Kart characters starting from $11 Prime shipped on Amazon if you would prefer to take that route for a touch less. The 4-pack above is a better overall value, but there are other characters available here like Diddy Kong and other mainstays from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new courses Nintendo is releasing for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch. You’ll also find some details on how to score them for FREE with your Switch Online membership and more right here. And don’t forget, the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now at the best price ever ahead of next month’s release.

More on the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Vehicle Set:

It’s an instant collection with Hot Wheels Mario Kart 4-Packs of character-inspired replica karts that bring the video game action to life!

Each set features 4 1:64 scale die-cast vehicles that work on Hot Wheels track!

The karts feature fan-favorite characters with an exclusive model in each pack!

Makes a great gift for fans, collectors and kids ages 3 years and older!

