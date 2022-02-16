Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch sees very first pre-order price drop

We are now tracking the first notable discount on physical copies of the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Everyone’s favorite transforming pink puff is set to make triumphant return in true AAA fashion on Nintendo Switch come March 25, 2022, and you can now lock-in a pre-order at Amazon for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest total we have tracked on upcoming 3D platforming adventure after seeing it on full display in the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. It also ships with Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee which ensures “you’ll receive the lowest price” it drops to between now and release anyway. More details below.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land + more

More details on the new Kirby Adventure hit as part of the latest trailer during this month’s Nintendo Direct. You can get a closer look at that right here alongside details on a host of new and exciting Switch games including Mario Strikers Battle League, Splatoon 3, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and much more.

Just be sure to check out our feature pieces on how to play the new Switch Sports 2 months early and how to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online subscription. Not to mention scooping up the official EarthBound Player’s Guide for FREE via Nintendo before you start your journey.

All of the latest Nintendo Switch game deals can be found right here as well.

More on Kirby and the Forgotten Land:

Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey on a delightful 3D platforming adventure

Explore a mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization

Copy enemies’ abilities like the new Drill and Ranger and use them to attack and explore.

Bring along a second player to control Bandana Waddle Dee and take on the forgotten world together

Expand Waddle Dee Town by rescuing more Waddle Dees to unlock more surprises—like some of the townsfolk’s favorite games, shops, and even leaderboards*.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!