Gerber’s Armbar pocket knife with eight tools and lifetime warranty now down at $34 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool for $34 shipped. Regularly up to $41, this is 17% in savings, within less than $1 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year at Amazon and the best price we can find. While currently out of stock, it carries a $50+ price tag at Walmart for comparison. This one houses eight tools including a fine edge blade, scissors, awl, two-sided 1/4-inch bit driver, pry bar, bottle opener, and a hammer. A frame lock to keep the tools open securely as well as a textured anodized aluminum grip and a lifetime warranty are joined by one-handed opening to make for a particularly solid and feature-rich multi-tool option. Head below for more details.

The Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Drive comes in at under $29 shipped is a more affordable and nearly as versatile lower-cost alternative. But it might be worth taking a look at the 15-in-1 Amazon Basics variant that is now selling for under $9 Prime shipped as well. It doesn’t have that Gerber seal of quality on it, but it is a much more affordable solution for your EDC.

Be sure to visit our previous pocket knife and multi-tool roundup for additional options starting from $11 with models from CRKT, Smith & Wesson, and more. Then dive in to to our features piece on the the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC features selections from brands like Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and others across several price points.

More on the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool:

The Armbar Drive Multi-Tool can handle anything your pocket knife can with a one-hand opening fine edge blade, scissors, and more

The Armbar Drive features 8 tools, to handle the tasks beyond a simple pocket knife: Fine Edge Blade, Scissors, Awl, 2 Sided 1/4″ bit driver, Pry Bar, Bottle Opener, and Hammer

The Armbar’s 2.5″ Inch Fine Edge Blade is held securly with a frame lock

