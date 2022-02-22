Gerber’s Armbar pocket knife with eight tools and lifetime warranty now down at $34 shipped

-
AmazonToolsGerber
Reg. $40+ $34

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool for $34 shipped. Regularly up to $41, this is 17% in savings, within less than $1 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year at Amazon and the best price we can find. While currently out of stock, it carries a $50+ price tag at Walmart for comparison. This one houses eight tools including a fine edge blade, scissors, awl, two-sided 1/4-inch bit driver, pry bar, bottle opener, and a hammer. A frame lock to keep the tools open securely as well as a textured anodized aluminum grip and a lifetime warranty are joined by one-handed opening to make for a particularly solid and feature-rich multi-tool option. Head below for more details. 

The Gerber Gear Armbar Slim Drive comes in at under $29 shipped is a more affordable and nearly as versatile lower-cost alternative. But it might be worth taking a look at the 15-in-1 Amazon Basics variant that is now selling for under $9 Prime shipped as well. It doesn’t have that Gerber seal of quality on it, but it is a much more affordable solution for your EDC. 

 Be sure to visit our previous pocket knife and multi-tool roundup for additional options starting from $11 with models from CRKT, Smith & Wesson, and more. Then dive in to to our features piece on the the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC features selections from brands like Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, and others across several price points. 

More on the Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multi-tool:

  • The Armbar Drive Multi-Tool can handle anything your pocket knife can with a one-hand opening fine edge blade, scissors, and more
  • The Armbar Drive features 8 tools, to handle the tasks beyond a simple pocket knife: Fine Edge Blade, Scissors, Awl, 2 Sided 1/4″ bit driver, Pry Bar, Bottle Opener, and Hammer
  • The Armbar’s 2.5″ Inch Fine Edge Blade is held securly with a frame lock

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Gerber

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty ...
Bring home a 6-pack of Scotch Packaging Tape with dispe...
Sun Joe’s blower/mulcher/vac sees off-season refurb. ...
CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool is ready for your EDC at...
Ditch gas this spring with Sun Joe’s 9-inch electric ...
Unagi E350 electric scooter with three riding modes at ...
Milwaukee M18 kit includes pole saw and blower for $369...
Sun Joe 2800PSI electric pressure washer cleans your si...
Load more...
Show More Comments