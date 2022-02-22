NETGEAR’s 5-port Gigabit Ethernet switch returns to 1-year low at $12 (Reg. $19)

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
Reg. $19 $12

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at B&H. Normally $19 at Amazon, this marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past year. With five Gigabit Ethernet ports available, this plug-and-play network switch offers a compact form-factor and fanless design for quiet operation. You can leave it on a desk or mount it on a wall, as well, depending on what your setup requires. Plus, no configuration is required so setup is quite simple overall. Keep reading for additional information.

Use some of your savings to pick up a few Monoprice 1-foot CAT6 patch cables. These are perfect for hooking up devices close to the switch. Coming in at $1.50 each, you’ll find that they’re quite budget-friendly as well. Plus, if you need longer cables, Monoprice offers quite a few different sizes on the Amazon landing page.

Further upgrade your networking setup with NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking kit. On sale for $50 off right now, this $400 mesh platform is designed to blanket homes of up to 6,000-square feet with Wi-Fi 6 coverage.

More on NETGEAR’s 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch

  • 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Simple plug-and-play setup with no software to install or configuration needed
  • Supports desktop or wall mount placement
  • Energy efficient design compliant with IEEE802.3az
  • Silent operation ideal for noise sensitive environment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save $50 on a NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 System
eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi Router systems on sale from $139 fo...
Plugable’s new 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock can dri...
Das Keyboard’s premium X50Q programmable RGB mech...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W A...
CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO gaming keyboard has tou...
Daft Punk’s ‘Homework’ and ‘Apr...
Load more...
Show More Comments