NETGEAR’s 5-port Gigabit Ethernet switch returns to 1-year low at $12 (Reg. $19)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at B&H. Normally $19 at Amazon, this marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past year. With five Gigabit Ethernet ports available, this plug-and-play network switch offers a compact form-factor and fanless design for quiet operation. You can leave it on a desk or mount it on a wall, as well, depending on what your setup requires. Plus, no configuration is required so setup is quite simple overall. Keep reading for additional information.

Use some of your savings to pick up a few Monoprice 1-foot CAT6 patch cables. These are perfect for hooking up devices close to the switch. Coming in at $1.50 each, you’ll find that they’re quite budget-friendly as well. Plus, if you need longer cables, Monoprice offers quite a few different sizes on the Amazon landing page.

Further upgrade your networking setup with NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking kit. On sale for $50 off right now, this $400 mesh platform is designed to blanket homes of up to 6,000-square feet with Wi-Fi 6 coverage.

More on NETGEAR’s 5-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch

5 Gigabit Ethernet ports

Simple plug-and-play setup with no software to install or configuration needed

Supports desktop or wall mount placement

Energy efficient design compliant with IEEE802.3az

Silent operation ideal for noise sensitive environment

