NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh system goes on sale for second time at $400 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 system with router + two satellites for $399.99 shipped. With a list price of $450, this 17% in savings is only the second time we’ve tracked this Wi-Fi system this low. Included with the NETGEAR Orbi router are two satellites to extend the coverage up to 6,000-square feet. With Wi-Fi speeds upwards of 3Gb/s, this system operates on the Wi-Fi 6 protocol. The Tri-Band system means that your internet speeds won’t be impacted by the communications between the router and satellites.

While the router and satellites on the NETGEAR Orbi system have a limited amount of Ethernet ports, you can grab this TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Switch for $16 to expand upon those. Ethernet switches work by splitting up your network speed between multiple ports. This switch being unmanaged means there’s no software or setup required to be up and running. Simply plug-in power and the main Ethernet to begin using!

Depending on your data storage needs, you may be in the market for a NAS setup. You can check out this QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $449. Coming equipped with a quad-core Intel processor you will be able to not only store files, but also run a Plex server! If you don’t need quite that much storage capacity, you can grab the Rugged LaCie 1TB External SSD for $170.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK653) features:

Sets up in minutes with the Orbi App; easily manage Wi-Fi settings, test internet speed, and monitor data usage

Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and more with 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports on the router and 2 Gigabit ports on each satellite

Coverage up to 6,000 square feet and for up to 40 devices. Extend coverage up to 1,750 square feet with each additional satellite

