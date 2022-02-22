Woot launches latest Apple cert. refurb sale from $160: iPhone 12 $560, Series 6 $270, more

Through the end of today, Woot is discounting a selection of certified Grade A refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models starting at $159.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining the sale is the unlocked iPhone 12 64GB in several styles at $559.99. Down from its original $799 price tag, today’s offer is the best discount to date at $239 off and $85 below our previous mention.

Sure the new iPhone 13 may be out now, but those who don’t need the latest and greatest will find plenty of value with Apple’s now previous-generation handset. Not to mention plenty of savings on top. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s sale are Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS styles at $279.99. Normally fetching $429, this is one of the best offers we’ve to date and well below our previous mention from the start of the year. You can also score 40mm models from $269.99, too. Sure it’s not the all-new wearable from Apple, but going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much.

Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings.

Then just make sure to shop all of the other more affordable devices up for grabs in today’s Woot sale. While the highlights above are still some of Apple’s latest devices, there are even more affordable offerings discounted, as well.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!