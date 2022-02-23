Dremel’s refurbished cordless 8220 Rotary Tool Kit drops to $59 + more from $42 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on refurbished Dremel rotary tools for your DIY kit from $42 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is the Dremel 8220 12V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion Rotary Tool Kit for $58.99. Renewed models sell for $75 at Amazon right now for comparison. While larger 8220 bundle options with more accessories are selling for $99, today’s refurbished option does include a starter set and a 1.5 Ah battery pack. A handy tool to have around the house for DIY jobs and more, this one is compatible with all existing Dremel accessories and attachments so you expand your rig down the line as well. Features include the wireless operation alongside and “ergonomic body” that delivers a 360-degree rip zone “for control in any position,” variable speed settings up to 30,000 RPM, and an EZ Twist nose cap with integrated wrench to switch out the accessories. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Home Depot and ships with a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Dremel Woot sale for additional deals on rotary tool setups from the brand starting at $42 shipped. You’ll also want to take a quick look at Amazon’s selection of Dremel accessories if you’re looking for some new attachments today. This $11 all-purposed 52-piece set seems like a good place to start without breaking the bank.

Speaking of tools and your DIY kit, Home Depot launched a notable sale this morning that’s throwing in a FREE $149 battery starter kit with loads of different DEWALT 20V MAX gear. Ranging from rotary hammers to grinders, saws, and more, this is a perfect chance to score some high-quality DEWALT tools for your workshop. Everything is waiting for you right here.

More on the Dremel 8220 Cordless Rotary Tool Kit:

High-Performance: The Dremel 8220 variable-speed cordless rotary tool offers the highest performance and versatility. The strength of its motor facilitates maximum performance at all speed levels

Slim Ergonomic Body: A slim ergonomic body provides a 360-degree grip zone for control in any position. The lightweight design allows you to work comfortably in tight spaces

Compact, Portable and Powerful: Powered by 12 Volt Max Lithium-ion battery technology, the Dremel 8220 has a 33 percent longer runtime than the Dremel 8200 cordless rotary tool when cutting screws

