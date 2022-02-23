Home Depot bundles DEWALT 20V MAX tools with a FREE battery starter kit ($149 value)

Home Depot is launching its latest tool promotion today, bundling select standalone DEWALT cordless tools with a free battery starter kit. Shipping is free across the board. Ranging from drivers and rotary hammers to grinders, saws, and more, there are a wide range of tools to kickstart your DEWALT setup. Each one includes a POWERSTACK Compact Battery Starter Kit, which features the 20V MAX battery itself alongside a companion charger. That’s $149 worth of gear tacked onto all of the tools and making for the best we’ve we’ve seen to date. Everything comes highly-rated, and you can check out our top picks down below.

DEWALT 20V MAX tools:

DEWALT POWERSTACK Battery Kit features:

Introducing THE NEXT DIMENSION in POWER with the 20-Volt MAX DEWALT POWERSTACK Compact Battery and Charger Kit. Get up to 50% more power with a 25% smaller footprint using this battery that works with the 20-Volt MAX tools you already have. This battery provides twice the lifetime and features an impact-resistant, overmolded base with non-marring material. Take advantage of our lightest and most powerful battery as the rubber overmold base and twice the lifetime combine to form a dependable lithium-ion solution. The charger included is also compatible with all DEWALT 12-Volt MAX, 20-Volt MAX and FLEXVOLT Batteries.

