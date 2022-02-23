Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer with display falls to $28 at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $27.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40, this is the first discount we’ve tracked for this model and right in line with what we normally see Govee’s previous-generation 4-probe system fall to, though we did have it down at $20 once during the holidays. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your cooking game, a Bluetooth meat thermometer like this is a must. This model features four independent probes that connect to a base station and allow you to monitor the temperature from your smartphone over Bluetooth. Each probe can measure from 32 to 572 degrees and there’s even a chart so you can see how the cook is going over the past hour. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for the 2-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer from Govee at Amazon. Coming in at $20, the main downside to this version is the lack of built-in display. However, it still connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth for remote monitoring, which is arguably the more important feature here.

Use this floor-based iPad stand to keep your tablet in view the entire time you’re cooking. It’s on sale for $31.50 if you’re a Prime member and normally goes for $50, for comparison. You’ll find that the stand has a height range of 36 to 68 inches and can hold just about any device with ease.

More on the Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer:

Accurate and Fast – Wireless Meat Thermometer has a working range from 32°F to 572°F and is accurate within 1.8°F/1°C. Readings take just 2 seconds so you can instantly check if your meats have reached the perfect temperature. Remote Monitoring – Receive temperature updates from 230ft away, plus view clear charts of last 1 hour of temp data. Start spending more time with family and friends and less time staring at the grill.

