This adjustable iPad floor stand adjusts from 36 to 68 inches tall at $31.50 (Reg. $50)

oneCase (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AICase iPad Tablet Floor Stand for $31.49 shipped with the code XDGNIBE4 at checkout for Prime members. For comparison, if you’re not a Prime member and don’t use the coupon code, this tablet stand costs $50 at Amazon. This stand is perfect for musicians who need to keep an eye on sheet music to follow along with tutorials and more. Plus, it can be useful to watch content on the couch or in bed without holding your tablet. It supports most any tablet size ranging from 4.6- to 12.9-inches, and has a height adjustment of 35.8- to 67.7-inches as well. Keep reading for additional information.

Opt instead for the LISEN desktop tablet stand while it’s available on Amazon for $24 once you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have quite as wide of a height range, the LISEN stand delivers a more compact form-factor and is perfect for using at a desk. It also supports a wide range of tablet sizes, making it a versatile purchase all around.

Need to supplement your tablet with a laptop? Well, Apple’s latest M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently on sale up to $249 off at Amazon. With multiple models to choose from, this laptop packs plenty of power alongside a completely redesigned chassis with SD support and native HDMI output as well as the return of MagSafe charging.

More on the AICase iPad Tablet Floor Stand:

13.7-INCH flexible gooseneck arm is long enough can be easily adjusted to your desired position. The universal ball on the back of the tablet clamp provides more than 360 degrees rotating. It is available for you to adjust the view angle of iPad or iphone with one hand. Useful – Flexible gooseneck arm can be bent in any directions. 360-degree rotating holder will satisfy your needs better

