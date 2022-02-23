Lysol’s 320-pack of Disinfectant Wipes now $12 in today’s Gold Box + more up to 20% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a series of household essentials from Lysol, Muscinex, and more. One standout is the 320-pack of Lysol Disinfectant Handi-Pack Wipes for $12.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $15 at Amazon, this is 20% off the going rate and a great time to stock up on disinfectant wipes for around the house or on your person – they come in four individual packs of 80. According to the listing they help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as well as killing “99.9%” of viruses and bacteria around your home and office. They also work on a multitude of surfaces from kitchen countertops and door handles to bathroom surfaces, desktops, and more. Head below for additional deals.

Browse though the rest of today’s Amazon household essentials sale right here. The deals start from just over $11 Prime shipped and remember to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts as detailed above. You’ll find everything from medications and laundry detergent to other home cleaning supplies and vitamins.

Speaking of keeping the house clean, some of Anker’s latest-model robotic vacuums and mops are seeing new Amazon all-time lows alongside upright vacs from $120 shipped. These Gold Box offers will only be around until midnight today so be sure to at least browse through to see if anything catches your eye. Then hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Lysol Disinfectant Wipes:

DISINFECTING WIPES KILLS 99.9% OF VIRUSES AND BACTERIA: Lysol Disinfecting Wipes are tested and proven to clean and kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including 8 cold and flu viruses* (when used as directed) .

KILLS COVID-19 VIRUS: Tested & proven to kill COVID-19 virus** (**Kills SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces in 15 seconds), EPA Reg #777-114 .

MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANING WIPES 3X STRONGER THAN A PAPER TOWEL: These disinfecting cleaning wipes are 3x stronger than a paper towel.

