Anker’s latest G20 robotic vac and mop hits Amazon low at $230 ($90 off), more from $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering up to 40% off its upright and robotic vacuum cleaners. One standout is the relatively new eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum and Mop at $229.99 shipped. Regularly $320, this is $90 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the RoboVac G20 without the mopping tech at a new all-time low of $199.99 shipped, or $80 off the going rate. However the vacuum and mop version brings that 2-in-1 treatment home that will sweep the floors clean and leave them sparkling afterwards without you lifting a finger. Neatly cleaning paths, 2500Pa suction power, and more join Alexa voice command support, smartphone control, auto-return and resume cleaning functions, and drop-sensors so it won’t tumble down the stairs on you. More details below.

More ongoing Anker eufy robotic vacuum deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Anker vacuum sale for additional deals starting from $120 shipped on its traditional cordless upright models and more. We are also still tracking one of the best deals yet on Wyze’s LiDAR-equipped smart robot vacuum right here.

Anker’s new 8-in-1 USB-C hub has arrived with a leather-like finish and here are all of the brand’s latest charging deals from $12.

More on the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid:

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop and vacuum your home at the same time for a complete clean. RoboVac G20 Hybrid leaves nothing behind except spotless floors.

Efficient Cleaning: With Smart Dynamic Navigation, RoboVac G20 methodically cleans your floors for better coverage than random-path vacuums. *Compared with RoboVac 10.*It divides the cleaning area into 4 x 4 m zones and cleans them one by one.

5× More Suction Power*: With 2500 Pa suction strength, RoboVac G20 easily cleans daily messes. *Compared with RoboVac 10.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!