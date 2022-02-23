Pick up this 32.8-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED fairy light kit for just $8 at Amazon (New low, save 20%)

Amazon is offering the ningled 32.8-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Fairy Light Kit for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally sells for $10 and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for similar kits, especially strips over 30 feet long. This RGB LED strip features the ability to connect to your smartphone and other smart home gear, including Alexa and Assistant, over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. What does this mean for your setup? Well, no separate hub is required for it to function, which makes everything easier to configure. You’ll also be able to sync the lights with music for a fun show at night when friends and family come over. Keep reading for additional details.

When it comes to RGB lights, especially strips that are over 30 feet long and have Wi-Fi built-in, it’ll be hard to beat today’s deal at just $8. A quick look at Amazon will show just how good of a deal the discount above is, with many shorter strips coming in at $15 or more.

Further upgrade your smart home with VOCOlinc’s HomeKit air purifier that’s down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Right now, it’s on sale for $340 from its normal $370 going rate. If that’s too expensive for your smart home setup, there are additional discounts priced as low as $100, making now a great time to get your home ready to handle spring allergies.

More on the ningled Wi-Fi Fairy Light Kit:

Dream Color Modes: Our color changing string lights are designed with IC chips which allow the fairy lights could display multicolors at one time like a rainbow.You can decorate anything by customizing 16 million colors,such as decorating various gift boxes and various decorative toys to create a surprise for friends or family.

Sync with Music: The smart fairy light can provide 16 million colors, 8 scenes and 4 music modes. The controller has a built-in high-sensitivity microphone, which can motivate the led light to dance with the ambiance sounds so that the colors and flashing speed of string lights will change rhythm with the music, which can better set off the atmosphere.

APP&Voice Control: Connect the “Smart Life”APP via WiFi&Bluetooth,you can change the brightness, color, flashing modes of the fairy string light remotely.Compatible with Alexa and Google Home,use simple voice commands to operate the twinkle lights by hands free.No hub required.(Only with 2.4Ghz networks)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!