VOCOlinc’s HomeKit air purifier falls to new all-time low at $340, more from $100

VOCOlinc’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest PureFlow HomeKit HEPA Air Purifier for $339.99 shipped. Normally fetching $370, today’s price cut is only the second notable discount since launching last fall, takes $30 off, and beats our previous mention by $10. Arriving as quite the capable air purifier, this model is backed by HEPA filtration and enough power to clean 645-square foot areas. That’s well above the competition you’ll find on Amazon, and will likely justify the price, though the inclusion of HomeKit and Siri support should seal the deal for those in the Apple ecosystem. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find a built-in LED display for showcasing cleaning stats, a built-in air quality monitor, and 99.97% efficiency. Head below for more.

There’s no getting around just how capable of a model the lead deal is, and more modest setups can certainly get away with less air purification power. So as far as more cost-effective alternatives go, this meross offering arrives with a $99.99 price tag on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and will save you plenty of extra cash. Not only is it $30 off, but well below the sale price noted above. Though there is the downside that this HomeKit air purifier can only handle 207-square foot spaces, which is roughly one third of the coverage offered by the model above.

As far as other notable upgrades to your HomeKit setup go, we’re currently tracking a rare discount on the Level Lock Smart Lock. Delivering a sleek design that hardly stands out from your average deadbolt, this is now down to the best price in months at $211.50.

VOCOlinc PureFlow HomeKit Air Purifier features:

The PureFlow Smart Air Purifier deploys 2 separate 3-stage HEPA filters to cover a wide an area as possible, whilst also providing the deepest clean possible for the air in your home. Starting off with a pre-filter to catch your pet hairs and the like, the air then passes through an advanced HEPA filter that stops PM2.5 that the pre-filter can’t catch. Finally, 99.97% of the remaining particulates down to 0.3microns get trapped by our Hive Pattern activated carbon filter or household cleaning products. What comes out is clean air for you and your family.

