Massive all-metal 18TB SanDisk G-DRIVE HDD sees its first Amazon price drop at $50 off

Alongside a series of ongoing portable SSD deals from the brand, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 18TB G-DRIVE Desktop Hard Drive for $499.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Regularly $450, this is a solid $50 price drop, the first notable deal we have tracked on Amazon, and subsequently, a new all-time low. Content creators and folks who need some serious storage capacity might want to take a closer look at this deal. Alongside USB-C connectivity, this USB 3.2 Gen 1 provides up to 260MB/s transfer rates and a massive amount of storage you can keep on hand in your home studio or take with you elsewhere when collaborating with others. Apple Time Machine ready, it carries a 7200RPM drive and that stylish all-aluminum G-DRIVE enclosure that looks great on your workstation as well. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below. 

If you’re look for something more portable in the HD category to save some cash, we recently took a hands-on look at the SanDisk G-DRIVE ArmorATD model. It starts at $83 shipped on Amazon for the 1TB solution and provides a particularly rugged housing wrapped in a solid rubber shell. Get an even closer look and more details right here

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking a host of notable price drops on portable SSD solutions as well. These faster storage options aren’t quite as affordable on a TB-by-TB basis as their hard disk drive brethren, but you will find some notable options starting from just $60 including some of the best brands out there. Browse through the lot in our updated roundup

More on the SanDisk G-DRIVE Desktop Hard Drive:

  • USB-C (5Gbps) drive for fast backup (USB 3.2 Gen 1)
  • Enterprise-Class 7200RPM Ultrastar drive inside
  • Powerful performance with up to 260MB/s read and 260MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • USB Power Delivery to charge your compatible laptop

