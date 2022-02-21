Portable SSD storage from $60: SanDisk Extreme, WD, LaCie, more up to $180 off

Today we have a series of notable offers on portable SSD and HDD solutions to kit out your EDC from $60. Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $289.99 shipped (the standard, non-pro model is also on sale below). Regularly up to $470 at Best Buy or even more at B&H where it is now matched, today’s deal is up to $180 off and the lowest price we can find. It has more recently been sitting in the $325 range at Amazon where it it has only gone for less a few times over the last year. Just recently going hands-on with this drive, it is easily among the best options out there. It features a solid metal frame with 2-meter drop protection and an IP55 water and dust resistance to keep your data safe just about anywhere. It also features 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, and even if your gear doesn’t support that, it is still faster than most SSDs out there regardless. Get a closer look in our review right here and head below for more external hard drive offers.

More portable storage deals:

If you’re looking for something even more portable, yesterday we spotted a series of SanDisk SD cards and flash drives with deals starting from $19.50 Prime shipped. You can browse through all of those offers and more in our coverage right here.

More on the SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read or write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heat sink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure

