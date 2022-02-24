Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe case drops to $26 Amazon low (Reg. $49)

After seeing Amazon clear out the leather version, we’re now tracking a new all-time low on Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case. Dropping to $26 shipped at Amazon in the Midnight style, this is best price yet at $14 under our previous mention and a total of 47% off the usual $49 price tag. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, this silicone offering protects your iPhone 13 with a soft-touch and grippy finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Head below for more.

At just $26, today’s deal is as good as it gets for outfitting your iPhone 13 with a case. It’s the most affordable official Apple offering, and enters the third-party pricing territory that we typically see for less premium covers. Otherwise, give our guide to the best iPhone 13 cases a look for some other recommendations.

Though for $4 more, you can grab one of two different official leather cases for your iPhone 13. On sale right now too at Amazon, Apple’s in-house leather MagSafe covers are a bit more elegant of solutions for protecting your handset, for those who would prefer swapping out the silicone for higher-end materials. Starting at $30, you can get all of the details right here.

Apple Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 13, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

