Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch drops to $229 at Amazon (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229 shipped. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer marks the first notable discount since back on Black Friday, is the third-best price to date, and $70 off overall. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Clocking in at $197, the previous-generation Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch gets you in the Wear OS game for even less. While it isn’t going to provide the latest and greatest wearable experience, this will deliver much of the same workout aptitude at a more affordable price that’s $32 under the lead deal.

Yesterday saw an even wider selection of Fossil smartwatches and timepieces go on sale, which you can get the full scoop on right here. Including up to 60% off various styles, there are even wallets included in the promotion to go alongside traditional watches and more. Though our fitness tracker guide has plenty of other smart wearables and the like up for grabs at a discount, too.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100plus chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

