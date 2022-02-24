Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard sports a customizable dial at $170 (Save $30)

Dell is currently offering the Logitech Craft Advanced Bluetooth Keyboard for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this is $30 in savings, a match of the previous discount, and lowest price of the year. Upgrading your workstation with an aluminum build, Logitech’s Craft Keyboard sports backlit keys on top of both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity thanks to the included dongle. Mac and PC support is certainly a perk, though the real star of the show is the built-in customizable dial that can be used in everything from Photoshop and the Adobe suite to Microsoft Office and more. Head below for more.

Those looking to upgrade their workstations for less can save even more cash by opting for the Logitech MX Keys Advanced. This option sells for $120 at Amazon, providing a more affordable experience that doesn’t pass up the Logitech quality. You will ditch the built-in dial and other premium additions here, while still bringing one of the brand’s more popular productivity peripherals to your setup.

And if your desktop could use a refresh in the looks department outside of Apple’s signature stylings, there’s no better option out there right now than the colorful and unique Logitech Pop Keyboard. We just took a hands-on look at the new release when it launched to end 2021 with a retro typewriter-inspired design and dedicated emoji keycaps. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard features:

Logitech’s Craft Wireless Keyboard features a full-sized keyboard layout and is armed with an onboard dial that lets you immediately access specific functions within creative apps. With the touch-sensitive knob, you can quickly change brush sizes, adjust saturation levels, and more. Utilizing the downloadable Logitech Options software, useful profiles are provided and allow you to quickly implement these functions without spending time configuring the controls.

