Rocketbook’s Smart Reusable Notebook might last a lifetime, now just $14.50 (Reg. $32+)

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook (Dot-Grid) in Neptune Teal for $14.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 direct and currently starting at $25 via Walmart, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find at up to 55% off the regular $32 at Amazon. It is also a few bucks below our previous mention on this model. Completely reuseable, you can just wipe the pages clean when it gets full after beaming all of your hand-written notes and doodles to the cloud. Along with the included microfiber cloth and Pilot Frixion pen, the Rocketbooks are easily one of the best investments you can make in the product category as there’s no telling how long a single $14.50 purchase might last you into the future. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Today’s lead deal on the full-size model is $1 above the mini at $13.50 Prime shipped. So while today’s featured offer might deliver a better overall value, some folks might prefer the more pocket-friendly 3.5-inch form-factor on the slightly more affordable model today.

Or forget the notebook and score a massive $589 price drop on Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch Pad Pro today. Still a wonderful option for taking notes, browsing the web, enjoying video content, and much more anywhere you might be, you can get all of the details on this 1-day price drop right here. Hit up our Apple hub for more.

More on the Rocketbook Core:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 36 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

