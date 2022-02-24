Save up to $589 on Apple’s prev-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro, more in Woot’s latest refurb sale

Through the end of the month, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation iPads in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Our top pick is the 2018 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro starting at $499.99. Across the board there are a variety of configurations up for sale, all of which are down to the best prices yet with as much as $589 in savings. Including standard Wi-Fi as well as Cellular offerings at various storage capacities, there are plenty of ways to save.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further. Best of all, it is currently on sale for $111, too.

As for all of the other best deals live to start the week, our Apple guide has you covered. Ranging from markdowns on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods Pro to gear for turning your iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine, you’ll want to check out everything up for grabs right here.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

