Stop buying lint roller refills, the popular ChomChom pet hair remover is now down at $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ChomChom (98% positive feedback int he last 12 months) is now offering its Pet Hair Remover Roller Brush for $19.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $35, it more typically sells for $25 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. There’s no batteries or those sticky sheets you’ll need to keep purchasing with typical lint rollers required here, with the ChomChom you just roll back and forth to remove annoying pet hair and lint from “furniture, upholstery, blankets, and other items riddled with fur.” One of the more popular options in the category at Amazon, you press down on the release button to open and “empty out the fur remover’s waste compartment” and that’s it. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart where it starts at $27. More details below.

If you would prefer to stick with a more tradition lint roller, the Scotch-Brite model with 95 sheets sells for under $5 Prime shipped at Amazon. While you will need to purchase more of the sticky refills at some point, the 90-pack should give you a good head start here.

Be sure to browse through Amazon’s pet sale section for additional discounted goodies for your furry friends. Then check out this ongoing price drop on Anker’s Pet Camera with motion detection, treat tossing, and 60-day storage. Still marked down to $170 shipped, this feature-rich solution will allow you to keep a close eye on the pets from anywhere you might be.

More on the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover:

VERSATILE – Keep your home free from loose lint and hair. The ChomChom lint roller for pet hair removal works like a charm on furniture, upholstery, blankets, and other items riddled with fur.

REUSABLE – If ripping off hundreds of lint roller sheets is a pet peeve of yours when cleaning, give our pet hair removal tool a go. It doesn’t require sticky tape, so you can use it again and again.

CONVENIENT – No batteries or power source needed for this dog and cat hair remover. Just roll this lint remover tool back and forth to trap fur and lint into the receptacle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!