Anker’s Pet Camera with motion detection, treat tossing, and 60-day storage now $170 ($80 off)

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its Pet Dog Camera for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $80 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked only once before today. With 60 days of local storage and no subscription fee required, this one provides live feeds of your furry bestie with AI motion detection to keep your little friend in focus, 170-degree wide angle views, and woof notifications at your leisure. This one also packs treat tossing with three distance options and a 270-degree rotatable launcher to keep the pups on their toes. More details below.

If the fancy motion detection and treat tossing aren’t a necessity for you, take a look at the standard model Petcube. This pet camera provides 1080p feeds to your phone like the model above alongside 2-way audio for a significnatly more affordable price at $40 shipped. Overall, it’s not quite as feature rich, but will still let you keep an eye on your furry buddies.

While we are talking pets, Bissell’s BARKBATH saw a solid $50 price drop this morning. This handy 2-in-1 tool cleans your pets splash-free and the messes they might leave behind on the carpet and upholstery. You can dive into our coverage for even more details and to scope out the price drop right here.

More on the eufy Pet Dog Camera:

Never Miss an Adorable Moment: Always see your dog with the 170° wide-angle lens that provides stunning full-HD clarity in real time, and night vision allows you to see your pup better at night. Watch the cuteness on the eufy Pet app.

It’s Fun for Fido: Keep your dog guessing with 3-distance and 270° rotatable treat tossing. Plus, Dog Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.

Tracks Your Dog. No Sniffing Required: Keep your dog the center of attention and the frame automatically. Pet detection identifies them and smart motion tracking follows them.

