Philips Hue 65-inch Smart Gradient Lightstrip falls to new low of $212.50 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue 65-inch Gradient Lightstrip for $212.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $250 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and is a new all-time low. Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the new Gradient Lightstrips pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 65-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s lead deal is less expensive than the shorter 55-inch version of Gradient lightstrip. So if you’re looking to bring that reactive lighting to the home theater at all, getting the longer offering means you can actually make out for less cash thanks to the discount.

Though if you’d prefer to bring much of that same adjustable ambient lighting to your shelves, behind a desk, or elsewhere in your home that isn’t specifcially behind the TV, be sure to have a look at the new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This new offering just launched to close out last year and arrives with the same addressable RGB technology found above, just in a more streamlined package that isn’t geared towards home theater use. Get all of the details right here.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

