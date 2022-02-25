Bose’s new SoundLink Revolve+ II goes on sale for only second time at $299 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the new Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Normally fetching $329, this is only the second notable discount since launching last year as well as the first price cut since July. Matching the all-time low, this is quite the rare $30 in savings, too. The new version of Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II arrives with much of the same portable form-factor as before, just with some enhancements to the already popular build. The improved 17-hour battery life pairs with an even more room-filling 360-degree audio array, with Bluetooth and NFC pairing rounding out the package. Head below for more.

Step down to the Bose SoundLink Revolve II to save some extra cash. This one enters at $219 and arrives with a similar, yet smaller version of the portable Bluetooth speaker noted above. On top of a less capable speaker system, there is a smaller capacity 13-hour battery packed into the more compact design. It is still waterproof much the same, but ditches the built-in handle found on the Revolve+ II above.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II features:

Providing portable audio that can fill a room, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker sports a downward-firing full-range transducer and omnidirectional acoustic deflector. This means that the SoundLink Revolve+ II can deliver 360° of audio throughout a room, whether it’s placed dead center or against a wall, reflecting audio to you and your guests. The addition of dual passive radiators supports deep bass and reduces vibration.

