Razer MagSafe iPhone Cooler Chroma sees first discount to $53.50, perfect for mobile gaming

Amazon is offering the Razer MagSafe Phone Cooler Chroma for $53.54 shipped. This is an 11% discount from its normal $60 price and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon since its launch last year. This phone cooler has a built-in battery to function without being plugged in. Essentially, it attaches to your iPhone 12 or 13 series device through MagSafe and functions to keep your smartphone cool while gaming or during longer video calls. Plus, there are 12 RGB LEDs embedded beneath the fan to add some extra flair to your on-the-go gaming setup. Find out more about Razer’s Phone Cooler Chroma in our announcement coverage then head below for additional information.

If you already have an Xbox controller, picking up this $9 adapter on Amazon will make it just as easy to game on-the-go, while also saving some serious cash. While it won’t necessarily keep your smartphone cool, and you’ll have to supply a controller, this will make enjoying titles away from home super simple, especially with things like GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming.

After a long gaming session on the road, dock your iPhone on Belkin’s MagSafe car charger to top the battery off. Right now it’s on sale for $36, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Not only that, but it’s also only the second time that we’ve seen it on sale, making now a particularly notable time to pick one up.

More on the Razer MagSafe Phone Cooler Chroma:

Connects seamlessly via MagSafe for a perfect fit on all iPhone 12 & 13 Series smartphones

Provides maximum airflow with minimal noise through an electronic Peltier cooling tile that draws heat away from the smartphone and dissipates it with a powerful yet quiet 7-blade fan

Unleash brighter, more refined lighting effects for greater style and gaming immersion with 12 customizable RGB LEDs embedded beneath the fan

