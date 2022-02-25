Belkin’s latest MagSafe Car Charger on sale for second time at new low of $36

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOSTCHARGE MagSafe Air Vent Car Charger for $36.47 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount to date and is now down to an all-time low. Bringing MagSafe charging to your ride, this on-the-road charger features a 7.5W magnetic mount designed for your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Belkin’s BOOSTCHARGE sports an air vent device for keeping your device in-place near the dashboard, with a ball head mount for fine-tuning the position. You will have to supply your own charger, though. Head below for more.

If the more premium stylings offered by Belkin’s model doesn’t quite seem worth the higher price, this ESR HaloLock offering is much more affordable at $35. It delivers the same air vent design with 7.5W charging capabilities attached but isn’t going to look quite as nice in your ride.

Those in search of a more premium solution will check out Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount. This offering steps up the package to a dashboard-style mount with an adjustable arm that can lift your iPhone 13 into more versatile locations. There’s much of the same 7.5W MagSafe charging, as well as an included car charger to complete the package. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what you can expect from the experience, as well.

Belkin BOOSTCHARGE MagSafe Car Charger features:

Magnetic, MagSafe compatible air vent car mount charging solution reimagined specifically for iPhone 13, 12, Pro, Pro Max, Mini. Safe, powerful MagSafe compatible connection with high-quality base and vent clip keeps your device safely in place while driving. The BOOSTCHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger has been tested to attach securely to most standard car vents.

