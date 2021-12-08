Razer unveils MagSafe-compatible smartphone fan with aluminum heat sink, RGB lighting, more

Most will agree that the latest smartphone games look impossibly good given the constraints they need to overcome. Since mobile devices rely on passive cooling instead of fans, there are thermal limitations that undoubtedly prevent games from looking and performing even better than they already do. Unsurprisingly, Razer is out with an aftermarket smartphone fan that’s ready to “defeat the heat” while emanating colorful lighting that is produced by 12 customizable RGB LEDs. Razer Phone Cooler Chroma pairs a heat sink with a seven-blade fan to produce “maximum airflow with minimal noise.” Continue reading to learn more.

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma colorfully bolsters thermal performance

The latest release from Razer is far from what many of us likely anticipated. While the company sells a variety of mobile peripherals, an RGB-enabled smartphone fan is very unique. It can be attached to the latest iPhones using MagSafe and other smartphones using a clamp. The fan and RGB lighting is powered by a five-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, but you’ll need to supply your own adapter.

As its name implies, Razer’s Phone Cooler Chroma is powered by the company’s Chroma RGB platform with support for “16.8 million colors, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects.” When it comes to the cooling technology inside, Razer has implemented an electronic Peltier cooling tile with a heat sink and a seven-blade fan.

Pricing and availability

The new Razer Phone Cooler Chroma bears a hefty $59.99 price tag. Both Android and iPhone-friendly models exist, with the primary difference being how it attaches to the back of a smartphone. Folks with an iPhone 12 or later can opt for MagSafe, while others will need to stick with a more traditional clamp-on design. The Phone Cooler Chroma can be ordered from either Razer or Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you slice it, Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is a neat-looking product. It remains unclear precisely how beneficial it will end up being, but without question, it is a colorful way to propel cool air onto the back of a hot smartphone. While USB-C is usually the preferred choice when it comes to power, it is unfortunate that a cable is always required during use.

The lack of an integrated battery means that players will need to run a wire to their device to simply add cooling across the back. It feels like an oversight that could have also been remedied by some sort of integrated MagSafe-compatible charging puck inside, but maybe we’ll see something like that from Razer at some point in the future.

