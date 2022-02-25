The WORX dual reciprocating/jigsaw is on sale at Amazon for $78 (Reg. $97)

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V Power Share Cordless Reciprocating and Jigsaw (WX550L) for $77.86 shipped. Down from $97, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past year. This saw features two actions in one thanks to a pivoting center section. Pushing a button turns it from a jigsaw into a reciprocating saw, making it quite the versatile tool. This can help keep your tool kit neat and tidy since a single tool does the job of two. It can cut multiple materials as well depending on the blade you use, including wood, metal, plastic, PVC, and more. Plus, it works with any brand’s blades, and isn’t just tied to the WORX ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

Use some cash to pick up this 24-pack of jigsaw blades at Amazon for just $13. There are five different types of blades available here, allowing you to cut through metal, wood, and a mixture of both. Plus, since this saw also work with reciprocating blades, then you should also look into this 7-pack for $16 at Amazon. Reciprocating blades are longer and more durable than jigsaw and offer a wider range of uses, though making tight turns or precise cuts are two things these won’t be able to assist with.

Don’t forget to check out the DEWALT sale that we found earlier this week. Right now, you can grab a DEWALT 20V MAX tool with a FREE battery starter kit with up to $149 in savings to be had. This deal at Home Depot won’t last long, so be sure to cash in on the savings while it’s still available.

More on the WORX Cordless Reciprocating and Jigsaw:

Pivoting, push-button head turns your jigsaw into a reciprocating saw and back again in just seconds

The slight circular motion is more efficient for most materials than the traditional back and forth stroke. Get the job done quicker, with less strain on your hands

At only 4.2 lbs. you can maneuver easily, make intricate cuts, and work longer with less fatigue

The integrated blower keeps dust and debris away from the surface of your cut, giving you better visibility of the cut and a more pleasant working environment

