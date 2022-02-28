ASUS’ ROG Eye S 1080p60 gaming USB webcam sees first discount to $84.50, more

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam for $84.40 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver a high-quality 1080p60 camera to your streaming setup, the ROG Eye S also packs Face Auto Exposure and autofocus technology to ensure that you stand out from the background and remain crisp. The blue-glass filter will block infrared light, helping to “reduce unpleasant color shifts” as well. If you don’t yet have a microphone, there are built-in AI-powered noise-cancelling mics available here as well. Keep reading for additional deals from $16.

Also on sale today is the meross 1080p USB Webcam for $15.99 from the official meross Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or orders over $25. Down from its $20 normal going rate, you’re saving 20% here and scoring the lowest price that we’ve seen this year. While this camera doesn’t have 60FPS capabilities, this will still be a solid upgrade over your laptop’s included 720p camera since it has a 1080p resolution.

If you need on-the-go video calling capabilities, then Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook is a solid option. The OLED display is beautiful for viewing content and there’s a built-in 1080p cameras on the front and rear. It’s also on sale right now for $400, which is an Amazon low as well as only the second time that we’ve seen a discount here.

More on the ASUS ROG Eye S Webcam:

Smooth, Full HD quality: 1080p resolution and 60 fps output provide sharp, fluid video quality that captures every detail.

Brighter, clearer portrait shots: Face Auto Exposure and autofocus technologies help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.

Blue-glass filter: A specially treated lens blocks infrared light, reducing unpleasant color shifts.

