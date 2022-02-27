Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook returns to Amazon low for only second time at $400

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $500, it just dropped down from $430 in order to match the Amazon all-time low. This is also one of the first overall price cuts to date, too. Lenovo’s latest Chromebook sets itself apart from other models on the market with a hybrid design that’s centered around a detachable keyboard. The main device packs a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

If you’d prefer something a bit more portable, launch day discounts on the newest Samsung tablets are still up for the taking right now. Courtesy of Amazon, you can lock-in the new Galaxy Tab S8/+ devices with up to $75 in credits attached.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

