Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Flash Sale takes up to 60% off The North Face, Merrell, Nike, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
60% off from $7

Nordstrom Rack’s Explore the Outdoors Event takes up to 60% off hiking apparel, shoes, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Merrell, The North Face, Nike, Spyder, Under Armour, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Merrell Ontario Mid Hiking Shoes that are marked down to $75. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $120. This style is perfect for hiking and are highly lightweight. They also have a specific outsole to help give you traction and antimicrobial materials to help reduces shoe odor. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack Men’s Sneaker Sale takes up to 60%...
Tested: Peak Design’s canvas iPhone 13 case and e...
Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter is great for sp...
Vineyard Vines collaborates with Jim Nantz with pieces ...
Oakywood now offering rare 48% off its felt and microfi...
Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘...
Save $50 on Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad a...
Sony’s eye-catching Glass Wi-Fi Speaker and candle-st...
Load more...
Show More Comments